Roots by helstor365
Roots

I went for a walk in the woods and found a tree growing on a rock :-)
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi ace
What a stunning find and photo!
September 16th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
That’s something you don’t see every day. Well spotted.
September 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
How wonderful, it's almost embracing the rock!
September 16th, 2022  
