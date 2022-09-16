Sign up
Photo 635
Roots
I went for a walk in the woods and found a tree growing on a rock :-)
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
3
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
692
photos
66
followers
33
following
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th September 2022 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
moni kozi
ace
What a stunning find and photo!
September 16th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
That’s something you don’t see every day. Well spotted.
September 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
How wonderful, it's almost embracing the rock!
September 16th, 2022
