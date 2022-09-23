Previous
Next
The raven by helstor365
Photo 642

The raven

Well, it is probably just a crow but a raven sounds better with the mood I'm trying to create :-) Went out early because the weather was quite wet and misty and I wanted to try to get a really moody shot.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise