Previous
Next
(Very) Old bench by helstor365
Photo 694

(Very) Old bench

Quite misty here this morning before the sun managed to "burn" through the fog
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise