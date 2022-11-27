Previous
Hi-key larch cones by helstor365
Hi-key larch cones

I'm not going out! It is cold, it is windy and it is raining! So I took a photo of some old larch cones with the good old 5D Classic instead.

I have to go to town later but if the weather doesn't improve I don't think I'll be walking around taking photos :-)
27th November 2022

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
