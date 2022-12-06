Previous
Four feathers on the ground by helstor365
Four feathers on the ground

How I wanted to move the feather in the upper right corner, but this is how I found them :-)

I bought another camera yesterday! A REALLY old (and cheap) digicam.... ;-)
Helge E. Storheim

