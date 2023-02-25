Previous
Symmetry by helstor365
Symmetry

It was a pain to get everything straight. Of course it doesn't help that this is an old, crooked building :-)

25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 25th, 2023  
