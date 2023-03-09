Sign up
Photo 809
More snow
One of my favourite views to photograph.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole! This is a photography textbook scene! Wonderfully captured!
March 9th, 2023
