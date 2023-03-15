Sign up
Photo 815
Tree and snowman
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Camera
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
15th March 2023 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
So beautiful!
March 15th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that is a great composition!
March 15th, 2023
