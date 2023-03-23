Previous
Mirror by helstor365
Photo 823

Mirror

Well, you probably all know this view by now. I couldn't resist taking a shot today with the water as calm as it was. And besides, the little boat house is falling apart so it probably won't be there much longer

In other news, I just bought another old camera! I had promised myself to stop buying old cameras but this one I wasn't expecting to ever find so very much an impulse purchase :-) I'll probably get it by the end of next week. I can reveal that it is a Canon PowerShot from 2004 and that it has a very special lens..... :-)
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections, it really looks like a mirrored image! Pity about the old boathouse ;-)
March 23rd, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Looks so serene
March 23rd, 2023  
