Mirror

Well, you probably all know this view by now. I couldn't resist taking a shot today with the water as calm as it was. And besides, the little boat house is falling apart so it probably won't be there much longer



In other news, I just bought another old camera! I had promised myself to stop buying old cameras but this one I wasn't expecting to ever find so very much an impulse purchase :-) I'll probably get it by the end of next week. I can reveal that it is a Canon PowerShot from 2004 and that it has a very special lens..... :-)