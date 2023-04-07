Previous
Good Friday by helstor365
Photo 838

Good Friday

My wife is Catholic and while she was attending Good Friday Service I was walking around in an old fortress with my camera (I'm a non practicing Lutheran :-).

The fortress; Hellen Fortress was attacked both from sea and air on April 9th. 1940.

The cross is actually glazing bars in a broken window in a WWII bunker.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
