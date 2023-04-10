Sign up
Photo 841
Row, row, row your boat....
The water has been lowered 4 to 5 meters in one of the lakes here to do repairs on a dam and this old wooden boat that has been resting on the lake bottom suddenly became visible.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
942
photos
79
followers
35
following
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
