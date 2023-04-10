Previous
Row, row, row your boat....
Row, row, row your boat....

The water has been lowered 4 to 5 meters in one of the lakes here to do repairs on a dam and this old wooden boat that has been resting on the lake bottom suddenly became visible.
10th April 2023

Helge E. Storheim

