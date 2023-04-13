Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 844
Hi-key rose
I've been feeling very tired and "out of it "lately and have been thinking about taking a break from 365. Long story short, I renewed my Ace membership today so I guess I'll be staying a bit longer :-)
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
946
photos
79
followers
35
following
231% complete
View this month »
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
Latest from all albums
838
839
840
841
842
843
102
844
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot Pro1
Taken
13th April 2023 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
That's a most beautiful rose, captured against a perfect background. I'm so sorry you've been feeling under the weather, hopefully things will change for the better soon.
I'm delighted you're staying, I thoroughly enjoy seeing your photographs.
April 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I'm delighted you're staying, I thoroughly enjoy seeing your photographs.