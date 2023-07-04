Previous
White foxgloves by helstor365
White foxgloves

They are quite common around here.

This image did not lend itself to the teal & orange edit/colour grading. The colour contrast between the grass and the "normal" foxgloves disappeared so they became almost invisible.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
