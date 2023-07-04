Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 926
White foxgloves
They are quite common around here.
This image did not lend itself to the teal & orange edit/colour grading. The colour contrast between the grass and the "normal" foxgloves disappeared so they became almost invisible.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1054
photos
74
followers
33
following
253% complete
View this month »
919
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
Latest from all albums
128
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
4th July 2023 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white foxgloves
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close