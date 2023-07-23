Previous
Heron sunbathing! by helstor365
Heron sunbathing!

Heron sunbathing or wing-drying. Such an unusual sight (for me at least) that I even like the chaotic surroundings :-)
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
An amazing sight and reflections, fabulous capture with so much to see!
July 23rd, 2023  
Karen ace
I love this - that heron looks so funny in its pose! But yes, trying to dry off, it would look ungainly with its wings outspread like that. I like the surroundings, too!
July 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a great perspective and subject!
July 23rd, 2023  
