Photo 945
Heron sunbathing!
Heron sunbathing or wing-drying. Such an unusual sight (for me at least) that I even like the chaotic surroundings :-)
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
heron
,
sunbathing
Diana
ace
An amazing sight and reflections, fabulous capture with so much to see!
July 23rd, 2023
Karen
ace
I love this - that heron looks so funny in its pose! But yes, trying to dry off, it would look ungainly with its wings outspread like that. I like the surroundings, too!
July 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a great perspective and subject!
July 23rd, 2023
