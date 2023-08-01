Sign up
Opera house reflections
All shots from Oslo are phone snaps.
1st August 2023
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
opera
oslo
Diana
Fabulous reflections.
August 1st, 2023
Corinne C
I love the way you compose your photos. I learned a lot from them!
August 1st, 2023
