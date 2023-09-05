Previous
The enchanted (and wet :-) forest by helstor365
Photo 989

The enchanted (and wet :-) forest

This was where I walked today
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Elisa Smith
Beautiful. I can just imagine it.
September 5th, 2023  
Corinne C
Good for mushrooms!
September 5th, 2023  
Diana
Beautifully captured.
September 5th, 2023  
