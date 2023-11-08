Sign up
Previous
Photo 1053
Symmetrical
I don't really like a completely blue sky but here I think it works.
On a different note, I just read today that autumn this year has been the driest here in Bergen since 2007!
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Diana
ace
gorgeous capture and reflections.
November 8th, 2023
