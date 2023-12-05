Previous
Winter by helstor365
Photo 1080

Winter

We're having an unusually long period of quite cold weather weather here atm. -8.1C this morning and the lake is completely frozen. Even the stream that feed the lake is starting to freeze!
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
Wow, that's cold!!
December 5th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Now that looks very very cold
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise