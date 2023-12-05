Sign up
Photo 1080
Winter
We're having an unusually long period of quite cold weather weather here atm. -8.1C this morning and the lake is completely frozen. Even the stream that feed the lake is starting to freeze!
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
judith deacon
Wow, that's cold!!
December 5th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Now that looks very very cold
December 5th, 2023
