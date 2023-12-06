Previous
Tractor

Some child must be missing their electric tractor. It has been sitting there for a few days now. Strange that somebody would just leave it there. It looks like an expensive toy.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

Diana ace
Amazing that the parents don't miss it, a great photo op for you.
December 6th, 2023  
