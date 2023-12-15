Previous
Bergen weather by helstor365
Photo 1090

Bergen weather

+7C, dark, heavy clouds and rain. We're back to normal Bergen weather again ;-)

I'm not complaining, it is perfect weather for moody photos!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
It looks pretty dismal but what a wonderful capture!
December 15th, 2023  
Fantastic
December 15th, 2023  
