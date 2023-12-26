Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1101
The inside of an old oak tree
The tree is still alive and well even though a big part of the tree trunk is missing.
Taken with an 8 megapixel Canon 30D from 2006.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1302
photos
79
followers
31
following
301% complete
View this month »
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
Latest from all albums
199
1097
200
1098
1099
1100
201
1101
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 30D
Taken
26th December 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
It looks a bit like a snake or a lizard in the tree. Great shot.
December 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close