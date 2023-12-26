Previous
The inside of an old oak tree by helstor365
Photo 1101

The inside of an old oak tree

The tree is still alive and well even though a big part of the tree trunk is missing.

Taken with an 8 megapixel Canon 30D from 2006.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
It looks a bit like a snake or a lizard in the tree. Great shot.
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise