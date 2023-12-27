Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1102
Plan-B (It's all I've got today edition :-)
One of those days when nothing else worked out so all I've got is a shot of the view from our balcony :-)
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1303
photos
80
followers
31
following
301% complete
View this month »
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Latest from all albums
1097
200
1098
1099
1100
201
1101
1102
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th December 2023 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab picture
December 27th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Nice view you have.
December 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close