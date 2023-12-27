Previous
Plan-B (It's all I've got today edition :-) by helstor365
Plan-B (It's all I've got today edition :-)

One of those days when nothing else worked out so all I've got is a shot of the view from our balcony :-)
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab picture
December 27th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Nice view you have.
December 27th, 2023  
