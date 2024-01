Xmas music box

One of the most common complaints about the Micro Four Thirds camera system is that you can't get proper "bokeh" (without very expensive, pro lenses) but it is not really that hard.



Choose the longest focal length lens you have (here 45mm) with the largest aperture (here f/1.8). Place your subject so that you have lots of space between it and your background and then get as close to your subject as you can to photograph it.