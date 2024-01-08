Sign up
Previous
Photo 1114
No parking
This week's camera is the Canon M100. Not a very exiting camera but I do love the Canon M system. With Canon's new RF mount the M system is dead, but the cameras still work fine and take beautiful photos :-)
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C
ace
A great composition with these contrasting colors
January 8th, 2024
