No parking by helstor365
Photo 1114

No parking

This week's camera is the Canon M100. Not a very exiting camera but I do love the Canon M system. With Canon's new RF mount the M system is dead, but the cameras still work fine and take beautiful photos :-)
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

Corinne C ace
A great composition with these contrasting colors
January 8th, 2024  
