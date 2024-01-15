Sign up
Previous
Photo 1121
Lone tree
New week, new camera! I've decided to wait a bit with the camera I bought last week and go for a compact camera this week instead.
The camera I'm shooting with this week is the Olympus XZ1 from 2011. It has a 10 megapixel CCD sensor and a bright zoom lens with a zoom range from 28mm to 112mm.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
XZ-1
Taken
15th January 2024 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
xz1
,
1 week-1 camera
