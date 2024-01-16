Sign up
Photo 1122
Snow
This sculpture of a little girl with an umbrella and her teddy bear is called "Rain" but today it is covered with snow.
I used the "lens blur" effect in PS to create the background blur,
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
xz1
,
1 week-1 camera
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image of this gorgeous sculpture.
January 16th, 2024
