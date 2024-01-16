Previous
Snow by helstor365
Photo 1122

Snow

This sculpture of a little girl with an umbrella and her teddy bear is called "Rain" but today it is covered with snow.

I used the "lens blur" effect in PS to create the background blur,
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful image of this gorgeous sculpture.
January 16th, 2024  
