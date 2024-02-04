Golden

The weather is psychotic at the moment :-) That sky and a thin ray of sun illuminating the glass and metal on the office building. It didn't start raining though.



Last day with the G1X. What do I think of it. I love the lens and the image quality. But maybe a bit too big for what it is. I used to own the G1X mark 1 many years ago and I didn't get along with that one. When the mark 2 came out it seemed so much better in every way but I could never afford it. Now that I have it perhaps the problem is that my expectations were too big... ?



I should give it more time I guess.