Golden by helstor365
Photo 1141

Golden

The weather is psychotic at the moment :-) That sky and a thin ray of sun illuminating the glass and metal on the office building. It didn't start raining though.

Last day with the G1X. What do I think of it. I love the lens and the image quality. But maybe a bit too big for what it is. I used to own the G1X mark 1 many years ago and I didn't get along with that one. When the mark 2 came out it seemed so much better in every way but I could never afford it. Now that I have it perhaps the problem is that my expectations were too big... ?

I should give it more time I guess.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful light
February 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
The light falling on the building is amazing.
February 4th, 2024  
