Polar bear by helstor365
Photo 1159

Polar bear

It has been one of those days where nothing has worked. Then i found this tiny pewter polar bear in an old cupboard and thought I'd try to take a shot of it to test the close focusing of the S120.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

