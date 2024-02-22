Sign up
Previous
Photo 1159
Polar bear
It has been one of those days where nothing has worked. Then i found this tiny pewter polar bear in an old cupboard and thought I'd try to take a shot of it to test the close focusing of the S120.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1387
photos
88
followers
33
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S120
Taken
22nd February 2024 5:00pm
1 week-1 camera
s120
