Photo 1160
Visiting whooper swans
The swans that usually stay in the lake are mute swans but they have been MIA for a while now. As you can see it is also raining a lot... even the swamp was flooded :-)
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
s120
Diana
ace
How amazing they look, I don't think I have seen grey swans before. Please send your rain here, we need it.
February 23rd, 2024
