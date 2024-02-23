Previous
Visiting whooper swans by helstor365
Photo 1160

Visiting whooper swans

The swans that usually stay in the lake are mute swans but they have been MIA for a while now. As you can see it is also raining a lot... even the swamp was flooded :-)
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How amazing they look, I don't think I have seen grey swans before. Please send your rain here, we need it.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise