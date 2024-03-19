Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1185
Reflections
Rain, strong cold wind and a bad back is not a good combination so just a quick snap from outside the grocery store today-
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1425
photos
87
followers
33
following
324% complete
View this month »
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
Latest from all albums
238
1181
239
1182
1183
240
1184
1185
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
19th March 2024 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x20
,
1 week-1 camera
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close