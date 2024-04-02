Previous
She's back! by helstor365
Photo 1199

She's back!

Statsraad Lehmkuhl has been in dry dock since November but now she's back where she belongs :-)
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
At sta(t)selig skip som jeg har hatt gleden av å komme ombord på når de besøkte Færøyene.
April 2nd, 2024  
Fabulous capture and scene.
April 2nd, 2024  
Beautiful boat, she looks fantastic.
April 2nd, 2024  
