Previous
Photo 1199
She's back!
Statsraad Lehmkuhl has been in dry dock since November but now she's back where she belongs :-)
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
3
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
x-t2
,
1 week-1 camera
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
At sta(t)selig skip som jeg har hatt gleden av å komme ombord på når de besøkte Færøyene.
April 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene.
April 2nd, 2024
Neil
ace
Beautiful boat, she looks fantastic.
April 2nd, 2024
