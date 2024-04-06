Previous
Swan and crane by helstor365
Photo 1203

Swan and crane

A quick snap after buying blueberry muffins and ice cream for later today... I've been to the dentist so I deserve it (at least the is what I'm telling myself :-)
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, such an unusual scene for me. Love the idea of ice cream and muffins, hope it was good :-)
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise