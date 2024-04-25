Sign up
Photo 1222
Photo 1222
Rock
A bit of landscape photography today
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1485
photos
85
followers
34
following
334% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th April 2024 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
m5
,
1 week-1 camera
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 25th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
And what a landscape. Beautiful capture.
April 25th, 2024
