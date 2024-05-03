Sign up
Previous
Photo 1230
House
I liked the colours. Images from the 6D looks quite similar to the 5D Classic
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
4
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1494
photos
85
followers
34
following
336% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd May 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
6d
,
1 week-1 camera
Brigette
ace
the mustard is such a great contrast to the environment
May 3rd, 2024
Karen
ace
Totally agree with you about the colours - blue (gorgeous sky) yellow (lovely log cabin!) and green vegetation. Super capture.
May 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Outstanding!
May 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Gorgeous colours
May 3rd, 2024
