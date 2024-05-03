Previous
House by helstor365
Photo 1230

House

I liked the colours. Images from the 6D looks quite similar to the 5D Classic
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
the mustard is such a great contrast to the environment
May 3rd, 2024  
Karen ace
Totally agree with you about the colours - blue (gorgeous sky) yellow (lovely log cabin!) and green vegetation. Super capture.
May 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Outstanding!
May 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Gorgeous colours
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise