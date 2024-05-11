Sign up
Photo 1238
Abies koreana
The purple cones of the Korean fir are beautiful!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1506
photos
85
followers
34
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
11th May 2024 11:56am
Tags
lx5
,
1 week-1 camera
Corinne C
ace
A delightful pic
May 11th, 2024
Karen
ace
Very very beautiful! These are fantastic. Terrific capture.
May 11th, 2024
Carey
They are stunning!
May 11th, 2024
