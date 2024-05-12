Previous
Yellow ladder by helstor365
Photo 1239

Yellow ladder

Last day with the LX5. A great camera that I will keep (for now :-)
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and reflections.
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise