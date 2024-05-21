Previous
Audi by helstor365
This is not a Canon 80D photo :-)

A short while ago I noticed an insect bite but didn't think more of it. It has been hot here, insects start flying around and some of them bite! A few days later I had a big, red ring around the bite mark. Turns out I've had a tick I hadn't noticed and it was infected with the borrelia bacteria and now I have them too :-)

I'm on antibacterial meds the next two weeks and I don't want to carry a big, heavy DSLR with big, heavy lenses around so I'll just use whatever camera I can take with me in my pocket or a small bag while I'm out walking.
Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C ace
What a great shot! I love the color blocks!
We have a lot of ticks in Vermont, it's a serious problem and people get Lyme disease among all the diseases ticks can propagate.
Wishing you a full and quick recovery.
May 21st, 2024  
moni kozi
This is BRILLIANT!
May 21st, 2024  
moni kozi
Holy smokes! I just read de story... that's awful. I was listening to a doctor once and they were saying that only a small percent of the female ticks bear that bacteria. You were quite out of luck there. But still a lot of luck to find it out so soon. Sometimes the patient only finds out extremely late, as in 10 years from the bite moment. Take care!
May 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 21st, 2024  
