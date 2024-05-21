Audi

This is not a Canon 80D photo :-)



A short while ago I noticed an insect bite but didn't think more of it. It has been hot here, insects start flying around and some of them bite! A few days later I had a big, red ring around the bite mark. Turns out I've had a tick I hadn't noticed and it was infected with the borrelia bacteria and now I have them too :-)



I'm on antibacterial meds the next two weeks and I don't want to carry a big, heavy DSLR with big, heavy lenses around so I'll just use whatever camera I can take with me in my pocket or a small bag while I'm out walking.