Previous
Photo 1259
On a bench by the lake
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1538
photos
85
followers
34
following
344% complete
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1253
1254
1255
1256
279
1257
1258
1259
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
1st June 2024 8:05pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
norway
Rob Z
ace
Very peaceful shot.
June 1st, 2024
