Rooftops and ferris wheel

My last day of antibiotics today. I haven't had any problems (with either the borrelia bacteria or the medication) so I think I'm all right :-)
You will have noticed that apart from uploading photos I haven't been participating much with commenting (being anti-social on social media? :-) for a while. I'm also not very motivated to keep taking photos every day atm.
I don't really know what's going on and I'm thinking that maybe I need a break from 365
and eventually slowly try to get back into participating more.