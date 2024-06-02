Rooftops and ferris wheel

My last day of antibiotics today. I haven't had any problems (with either the borrelia bacteria or the medication) so I think I'm all right :-)



You will have noticed that apart from uploading photos I haven't been participating much with commenting (being anti-social on social media? :-) for a while. I'm also not very motivated to keep taking photos every day atm.



I don't really know what's going on and I'm thinking that maybe I need a break from 365

and eventually slowly try to get back into participating more.