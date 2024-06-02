Previous
Rooftops and ferris wheel by helstor365
Photo 1260

Rooftops and ferris wheel

My last day of antibiotics today. I haven't had any problems (with either the borrelia bacteria or the medication) so I think I'm all right :-)

You will have noticed that apart from uploading photos I haven't been participating much with commenting (being anti-social on social media? :-) for a while. I'm also not very motivated to keep taking photos every day atm.

I don't really know what's going on and I'm thinking that maybe I need a break from 365
and eventually slowly try to get back into participating more.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise