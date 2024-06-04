Sign up
Photo 1262
Grind stone
I took the original Canon EOS M with the Holga toy lens on with me on my walk today. All part of my plan to worry less about the result of taking photos and focus more on the process and experience of taking them :-).
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1542
photos
85
followers
36
following
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Latest from all albums
279
1257
1258
1259
280
1260
1261
1262
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M
Taken
4th June 2024 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
norway
,
bergen
,
grind stone
Wylie
Lovely result
June 4th, 2024
