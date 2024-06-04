Previous
Grind stone by helstor365
Photo 1262

Grind stone

I took the original Canon EOS M with the Holga toy lens on with me on my walk today. All part of my plan to worry less about the result of taking photos and focus more on the process and experience of taking them :-).
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Wylie ace
Lovely result
June 4th, 2024  
