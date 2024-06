Bike and round window

I will eventually get back and finish my "1 week-1 camera" project, but it seems like I (without knowing it) have started a new project: "Make photography fun again" :-)



It is all about not worrying about the result but just enjoying the process. Today I brought another Canon compact camera; the 4 megapixel G3 from 2002! I shot the camera in Program mode so let the camera make all the exposure decisions... I just composed the shots