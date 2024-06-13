Sign up
Photo 1271
Removing tagging
My camera today was another Canon IXUS; the IXUS 850. It came out in 2006 and has a 7.1 megapixel CCD sensor.
Old cameras like this don't do well in dark places and this image is far from perfect technically, but I think the IXUS did a good job anyway and I like the photo.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Tags
tunnel
,
ccd
,
tsgging
Julie Duncan
ace
Yep, it's a great capture! The little bit of blur shows that he's hard at work and a bit irritated. ;)
June 13th, 2024
