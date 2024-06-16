Sign up
Previous
Photo 1274
Brutalist architecture
The building is part of the University of Bergen (and that's me with a red umbrella you can see reflected in the window :-)
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th June 2024 1:27pm
Tags
architecture
,
university
,
norway
,
bergen
,
brutalism
