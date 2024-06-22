Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1280
A typical summer day in Bergen :-)
It was nice and sunny yesterday though.
Taken with a Canon compact camera from 2010.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1572
photos
86
followers
36
following
350% complete
View this month »
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
Latest from all albums
289
1277
290
1278
291
1279
292
1280
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S95
Taken
22nd June 2024 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloudy
,
rain
,
norway
,
bergen
Karen
ace
Beautiful view of a lovely place.
June 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close