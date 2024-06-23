Barrel bonfire

Previous
Ever since the 1700s, midsummer has been celebrated with a bonfire in this place. It is unknown when the tradition of making the bonfire with barrels (that had been used to transport herring) started but there are records of one in 1908.

Today it is impossible to source used barrels so now they are purposely built for the bonfire.

This place also holds the world record for the tallest midsummer bonfire ever built; it was 30 meters high. Today, because of health and safety regulations it can not be taller than 20 meters.

When the bonfire is lit, a person climbs all the way to the top to light it (and then quickly goes back down again :-)
Wow. This must be a sight when it's aflame.
