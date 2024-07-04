Sign up
Previous
Photo 1292
The local bus terminal
A slight teal & orange edit.
I have another new, old camera on the way :-) It is the first in a series of very popular cameras from a brand I have never owned before! I have no lenses for this camera but I plan to use it with old, manual focus lenses.....
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
3
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Tags
bus terminal
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 4th, 2024
Karen
ace
I love reading about your experiences with cameras - it’s great to see your reviews and results.
This is lovely - so quiet, only one vehicle and a few people. Your bus terminals are a great deal more comfortable and efficient than ours, where it can often only be the words ‘bus stop’ scribbled on a wall!
July 4th, 2024
Christopher Cox
ace
great clarity
July 4th, 2024
