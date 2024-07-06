Previous
Taking the Light Rail home by helstor365
Photo 1294

Taking the Light Rail home

6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful capture
July 6th, 2024  
Karen ace
Nice shot, with all the leading lines.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise