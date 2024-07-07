Sign up
Photo 1295
Barrel distorsion
Not even PhotoShop can fix this :-)
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1598
photos
87
followers
36
following
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
300
1292
301
1293
302
1294
303
1295
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
7th July 2024 9:53am
Tags
barrel
Brian
ace
That is huge and distorted. Great find and POV
July 7th, 2024
