Previous
Photo 1302
The Wharf in Bergen
I'm feeling patriotic today :-)
https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/59/
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1611
photos
88
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
14th July 2024 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wharf
,
bergen
,
unesco
Suzanne
ace
I remember it well but it looks very quiet for the time of year? I even have a photo I took in 2017 from nearly the same spot.
July 14th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@ankers70
Early(ish :-) Sunday morning and no cruise ships in the harbour so fairly quiet yes.
July 14th, 2024
