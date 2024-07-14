Previous
The Wharf in Bergen by helstor365
Photo 1302

The Wharf in Bergen

I'm feeling patriotic today :-)

https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/59/
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Suzanne
I remember it well but it looks very quiet for the time of year? I even have a photo I took in 2017 from nearly the same spot.
July 14th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim
@ankers70 Early(ish :-) Sunday morning and no cruise ships in the harbour so fairly quiet yes.
July 14th, 2024  
