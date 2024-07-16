Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1304
Coot
From my morning walk - taken with my "not carrying a camera camera" (Canon S120) :-)
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1613
photos
88
followers
36
following
357% complete
View this month »
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Latest from all albums
307
1300
308
1301
309
1302
1303
1304
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S120
Taken
16th July 2024 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coot
Brian
ace
Splendid. Peaceful and has me contemplate.
July 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is so appealing
July 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful minimalistic capture.
July 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close