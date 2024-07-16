Previous
Coot by helstor365
Photo 1304

Coot

From my morning walk - taken with my "not carrying a camera camera" (Canon S120) :-)
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Splendid. Peaceful and has me contemplate.
July 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is so appealing
July 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
wonderful minimalistic capture.
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise